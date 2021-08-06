Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers to parents who say their school district’s mask-wearing mandates amount to child harassment.

COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways to pressure school districts not to impose mask mandates, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
127th Wing leads way in historic highway landing

Latest News

President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated and wear masks when recommended: "All...
Biden: America can beat the delta variant
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department encouraging vaccines to slow variant spread
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $228,000 in concrete, pavement,...
MDOT: Crystal Falls maintenance work starts Aug. 9