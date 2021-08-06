Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy opens

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sonora Hodges has been a licensed massage therapist for 17 years. She’s also certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine as a personal trainer. Her work has even brought her on tour with rockstars like Alice Cooper and Kid Rock.

Although, she did something different on Friday.

Hodges held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her very own massage academy.

“I’ve noticed a need in the community for more practitioners to help others with pain management,” said Hodges.

Pain that Hodges says can be greatly reduced by using massage therapy.

“Massage therapy is a great tool to physically manipulate the soft tissue,” said Hodges. “We can work with chiropractors and physical therapists and get referrals from doctors or [the] VA.”

The Five Elements Integrative Therapy Academy will begin its first round of classes in September.

The classes will run every other Friday through Sunday and will last nine months.

After completion, students earn a diploma from the school.

“We are also nationally board-certified, and that means when you get a diploma from our program,” said Hodges. “You are eligible to take the necessary national exams to get your state license.”

Which, Hodges says can open up a world of opportunity for those who put in the work.

“You can own your own business,” said Hodges. “You can be an employee and work for a chain, you can work on a cruise ship, a resort, a spa [or] a wellness center.”

Interested in the Academy? Get in touch with Hodges through the Five Elements Integrative Massage Academy website.

