Finlandia University to require masks indoors for 3 weeks

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University Friday announced updated plans for its return to classes this fall.

The information from the university, its “FinnU Vacc to School Challenge,” is below.

“We are part of a community here at Finlandia University. Rooted and open, we dedicate ourselves to academic excellence, spiritual growth and service. Finlandia’s number one priority is to carry out this mission by educating its students in a healthy and safe manner.”

President Johnson’s message to Finlandia’s community comes at the heart of this leading priority. We call these measures our FinnU Vacc to School Challenge.

A challenge focused on one community, one goal and one number, 70%. Community centered and serving to protect our neighbors as well as ourselves, we strive to reach a campus-wide vaccination status of 70%. Science informed, with awareness of internal and external constituencies, we take this action now to allow our students the opportunity to continue their in-person learning experience that is so valued here at our institution.

Although not required, Finlandia encourages its students to get vaccinated. For what we achieve as individuals, we may achieve as a community. One community, one goal, one number.

From August 9 to August 29 we will wear masks indoors for three weeks, vaccinated or unvaccinated, while we assess our community risk levels.

No masks will be required outdoors. Finlandia encourages its community to enjoy the beautiful U.P. environment we are afforded.

Class sessions will return to normalcy, with the added protection of our three-week masking policy.

We urge, but not mandate, that all vaccinated students please report their vaccine, and be rewarded and support our efforts.

We ask all of you to please read our 2021-2022 COVID-19 Policies to not only familiarize yourself with our leading principles for this fall, but to understand why.

PRIZE DRAWINGS!

As part of their Vacc to School Challenge, Finlandia announced that it will be awarding textbooks for the semester to 10 vaccinated students who report their vaccine through the FinnU Vacc to School Challenge Vaccine Reporter.

Prizes don’t stop there. On August 5, Finlandia announced that it will be awarding $100 cash to all of its students who submit a copy of their vaccine card by September 3 indicating at least 1 of the 2 dose Moderna/Pfizer vaccines have been received or a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additional prize drawings will be held on August 27 that include ski passes, a Nintendo Switch, gift cards to local restaurants, a MacBook Pro, AirPods, Beats headphones, Xbox live subscriptions and more!

Students who enter the challenge also have the chance to win a final $2,000 cash grand prize once the university hits its 70% challenge goal. One submission enters students for all of these incredible prizes.

