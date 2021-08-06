Fair brings influx of business to Iron County

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing this weekend, the fair brings festivities to Iron County. The four-day event features carnival rides, demolition derbies, a mud bog race, and more. The fair was not held last year because of COVID.

The Chamber of Commerce says they expect around 7,000 people across the weekend, and revenue will be upwards of $70,000.

“As a good example our RV park is at one hundred percent capacity. People are coming from all over to camp for the weekend. We’re encouraging them to explore our downtown, and not only the fair,” said Zach Hautala, Iron County Chamber of Commerce Director.

The fair continues throughout the weekend, with the mud bogs race tonight, and demolition derby tomorrow.

