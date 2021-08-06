Advertisement

Fair brings influx of business to Iron County

Annual fair returns, and brings thousands to Iron River
Economic development floods Iron County during the fair weekend, making it one of the biggest...
Economic development floods Iron County during the fair weekend, making it one of the biggest weekends of the year(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing this weekend, the fair brings festivities to Iron County. The four-day event features carnival rides, demolition derbies, a mud bog race, and more. The fair was not held last year because of COVID.

The Chamber of Commerce says they expect around 7,000 people across the weekend, and revenue will be upwards of $70,000.

“As a good example our RV park is at one hundred percent capacity. People are coming from all over to camp for the weekend. We’re encouraging them to explore our downtown, and not only the fair,” said Zach Hautala, Iron County Chamber of Commerce Director.

The fair continues throughout the weekend, with the mud bogs race tonight, and demolition derby tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Marquette Branch Prison (Michigan Department of Corrections Image)
Marquette Branch Prison inmate assaults female officer, female counselor this week
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
127th Wing leads way in historic highway landing

Latest News

Finlandia University logo and COVID-19 graphic.
Finlandia University to require masks indoors for 3 weeks
If you missed the pull tonight, they will pull again at the Florence County Fair on August 27.
Tractor Pull event continues to grow
Firefighters work to put out flames and smoke at a fire at Superior Cedar Products, Inc. in...
UPDATE: Employee dies in fire at Superior Cedar Products in Carney
Nonprofit raising money for all-weather drive-in movie setup
MATI to hold weekend fundraiser at Marquette’s Masonic Center