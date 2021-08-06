Cornhole leagues bring new interest to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It isn’t just a cookout game anymore, cornhole continues to gain popularity nationwide, including in Dickinson County. Every Thursday, the Iron Mountain Rec Center hosts a cornhole night. It’s a family friendly event, and any experience level is welcome.

You will be paired up with random partners, and play round robin tournaments for fun. Organizers are excited to see the sport grow.

“We’re getting people from all over. All the way from Marquette, Escanaba, up to an hour away people are coming just to play it. I know there’s people south of Pembine too. It’s just really a good time, totally worth the drive,” said Dave Fraser, Iron Mountain Rec Center Owner.

There is a $10 entry fee and $5 cover charge, but people are encouraged to come watch too, free of charge. The event check-in begins at 6 p.m. CT, with bags being tossed at 6:30 p.m. CT

