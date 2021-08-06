Community baby shower benefitting families in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Delta County businesses are partnering to help young families in their community. Pregnancy Services of Delta County is known for helping pregnant families learn more about all their options.

“Pregnancy Services of Delta County is our local pregnancy resources Center helping women and families experiencing an unplanned pregnancy as well as those with young children here and beyond Delta County,” said Audra Buchmiller, executive director at Pregnancy Services of Delta County.

The non-profit organization offers several free and confidential services.

“Lab quality pregnancy testing, pregnancy options education, pregnancy loss support, a 24-hour pregnancy helpline along with post-abortive of support for anyone who’s ever been affected by abortion,” said Buchmiller.

Another service offered is an “Earn while You Learn Program.”

“Where parents earn the material items needed to care for their children up until they are three years of age by participating in classes on parenting, health and wellness and life skills,” said Buchmiller.

To help get more items for this program, Pregnancy Services partnered with Elmer’s County Market.

“If they choose to make a monetary donation, they can purchase one of our donation bags for $5, $10 or $20,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, marketing coordinator at Elmer’s County Market.

Customers can also purchase items from Elmer’s and drop it off in the bin at the front of the store.

“Some of the most needed items right now are larger diapers. So, sizes five and six diapers and baby wipes,” said Dagenais-Gendron.

The community baby shower continues through August tenth. All collected items will benefit families in Delta County.

“These donations will go to help, and we are just really grateful to the community. We’re really grateful to Elmer’s for the love and care that they pour into our community,” said Buchmiller.

To find Pregnancy Services’ full wish list, click " target="_blank">here.

