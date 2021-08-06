Building catches on fire at Bay College in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A building caught on fire Thursday afternoon at Bay College while students and staff were inside.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, the filter system went up in flames in the Welding/Shipping and Receiving building.

There were 18 students and two instructors inside at the time of the incident.

Upon arrival, officers deployed attack lines and entered the building. The automatic sprinkler system was already activated.

The building sustained smoke and water damage.

There were no reported injuries.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by DTE, Escanaba City Electric and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

