Vinyl Record Sale this weekend at Ore Dock Brewing Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Ore Dock Brewing Company is hosting a vinyl record sale. The sale includes wide range of vinyl with music styles including rock, jazz and blues as well as CD’s and cassettes and t-shirts.

This is the second vinyl sale they’ve been able to put on this summer. The vendor for the show says they’re happy to put these sales together and see the music community in person.

“We’ve got thousands and thousands of records, t-shirts, books, CDs, posters, tapes and lots of fun stories and it’s really nice to be able to connect with our friends and the public, everybody is welcome we have music of all kinds,” said Vinyl Vendor Geoff Walker.

The sale runs through Sunday at the Ore Dock. Saturday and Sunday will also include live bands. The sale is open until the Ore Dock closes each night.

