U.S. Coast Guard celebrates 231 years of service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, the United States Coast Guard is celebrating 231 years of protecting America on the water.

For Tyler Kleaver, Executive Petty Officer at the Coast Guard Station Marquette, military service is part of his family history.

“My father was in the Coast Guard, and my grandfather was in the Navy in World War II, so it felt fitting for me to serve my country,” he said.

Kleaver has been in the Coast Guard for 15 years. He now works with more than 20 crew members along Lake Superior.

“The crew stands a 48-hour watch—so 48 hours on, 48 hours off—and then every other 72 hours for the weekend,” Kleaver said. “The conduct training and multi-mission operations dealing with law enforcement in the area of Marquette.”

That training includes navigation, damage control, physical fitness, and firefighting. It all prepares them for mission, like search and rescue operations. However, search and rescue is only one aspect of their jobs.

“We do a lot of the RBS, which would be recreational boating safety,” said Kleaver. “We make sure boaters out on the water are safe and that they have the proper equipment to be where they are.”

If you drive by the station, you may see two dogs running around outside. They are Thor and Loki, the station dogs. While they have no special training, Kleaver says they serve an important purpose.

“It’s very good morale for the crew,” he said. “It gives that feeling of home to usually the younger people who are straight out of boot camp or who are far away from home.”

Although Coast Guard service and being away from loved ones can be challenging, Kleaver says there is nothing else he would rather do.

“I love my job,” he said. “I love being able to represent the United States and be able to be part of the community, especially in Marquette.”

For anyone looking to join the Coast Guard, Kleaver says it requires dedication and a strong desire to help people.

“I think the biggest perception of the Coast Guard is you only hear about us when something bad happens,” said Kleaver. “We conduct operations every day, and we’re here to save. That’s the reason why I joined. I wanted to save lives.”

To learn more about the Coast Guard Station Marquette, visit its official Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.