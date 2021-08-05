Advertisement

Unsettled pattern returns with rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few disturbances will move through starting tomorrow through next week. These will bring showers and isolated thundershowers at times to the area. Today a few scattered showers move into the western counties during the afternoon. Then, spread east by tomorrow morning. Looking ahead to the weekend, Sunday will be the day we’ll see widespread light rain showers. This will taper off by Tuesday. It doesn’t look to be soaking rains, but around half an inch will be possible during this span.

Today: Hazy morning and becoming cloudy with showers in the west

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Morning showers east with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Showers throughout the day, cloudy and muggy

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers

>Highs: Continued 70s

Tuesday: Scattered showers slowly clearing

>Highs: Around 80

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s

