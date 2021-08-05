Advertisement

Turmoil continues over proposed Stanton Twp. windmills

A pause is in place on any proposed plans...
Circle Power wishes to install windmills in the backyards of people's homes who don't want them.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In its application for a proposed windmill farm, Circle Power was denied by EGLE in Marquette.

Citing the project would have “significant adverse effects” to local wildlife and natural resources.

Although, Circle Power Vice President of Development Christopher Moore says he disagrees with EGLE.

“We’ve done three years of studies to determine what animals are in the area [including] birds, bats, other species that are available,” said Moore. “We think the science will show that it’s a low risk, so it is a good site.”

Stanton Township’s board members also passed a 90-day moratorium pausing any progress. The board also passed a motion to create a planning commission. Which would be able to create zoning that could either allow or prevent windmills in the future.

Using the pause to their advantage too, the Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge share concerns too.

“We’re going to campaign to educate, not to persuade but to educate them where the turbines are going to be,” said Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge President Charlie Markham. “[Educate them about] how they’re going to affect their life, how they’re going to affect their property values, their health, the environment.”

Circle Power says reduced energy costs could be a benefit and says the project would create two long-term jobs for the area.

But, the Guardians say that’s no guarantee.

“The electricity is going to go to UPPCO, but that doesn’t lower your bill,” said Markham. “The first thing you want to know is your electric bill is not getting lowered.”

Despite the continued public opposition at Township Meetings, Circle Power, located in Royal Oak, thinks it could still find a way to wind farm.

“We think it’s a great opportunity, and we agree, there is a fair number of folks that have risen up into what we call the group of minority,” said Moore. “We don’t think it represents most of the people there.”

We will follow this story as it continues.

