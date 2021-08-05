Advertisement

Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Spring, Texas.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system.

Six Flags officials said Wednesday that a third-party service company improperly installed the system at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, causing pool-sanitizing chemicals to be released in an outdoor kiddie pool area on July 17.

About 30 people were hospitalized as a result, and 200 people have joined a lawsuit against Six Flags, which owns the water park.

Six Flags did not identify the company that installed the system.

The park was reopening to the public Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire
66-year-old Diedre "DJ" Malloy of Kincheloe was announced as a daily winner of the "MI Shot to...
Chippewa County woman receives $50K ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ prize
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
UPDATE: Calumet man involved with Capitol attack accepts plea deal

Latest News

When CN is working on the railroad crossing at US-41/Hall Avenue in Marinette, Wis. (beginning...
Interstate Bridge, highway between Menominee, Marinette closed Aug. 9-13
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62