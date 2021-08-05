Summer wedding season is booming in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sarah Tullila, a wedding planner with Mandala Events says many weddings were pushed back in 2020 because of the pandemic, and that has trickled over into this year. She is seeing double the weddings happening.

She added that whether you are having your wedding this year or attending one, be aware of the precautions at the venue. Tullila says she is seeing weddings being booked into 2023.

For more information on Mandala Events click here.

