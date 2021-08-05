Advertisement

Summer wedding season is booming in Upper Michigan

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sarah Tullila, a wedding planner with Mandala Events says many weddings were pushed back in 2020 because of the pandemic, and that has trickled over into this year. She is seeing double the weddings happening.

She added that whether you are having your wedding this year or attending one, be aware of the precautions at the venue. Tullila says she is seeing weddings being booked into 2023.

For more information on Mandala Events click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire
66-year-old Diedre "DJ" Malloy of Kincheloe was announced as a daily winner of the "MI Shot to...
Chippewa County woman receives $50K ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ prize
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
UPDATE: Calumet man involved with Capitol attack accepts plea deal

Latest News

The homepage of Mandala Events website
Summer wedding season is booming
Copper Range Depot now open in Houghton
Copper Range Depot now open in Houghton
National Guard trains over western UP
National Guard trains over western UP
Pocupine Mountains reports near-record-setting visitation
Pocupine Mountains reports near-record-setting visitation