Advertisement

Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62

Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, part of the legendary pro wrestling tag team Midnight Express, died at the age of 62.

His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Eaton wrestled through multiple territories in the National Wrestling Alliance in the ‘70s and ‘80s before gaining nationwide exposure with World Championship Wrestling. He teamed with multiple partners, including Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, to form the Midnight Express over the years.

The group was “managed” by wrestling legends Jim Cornette and Paul “Paul E. Dangerously” Heyman in different stints.

Eaton won multiple tag team and singles championships during his career, wrestling through the 2010s with several promotions.

Donna Eaton, his wife, died June 26 at the age of 57. He was widely regarded as one of the real-life nice guys in the business, and several current and former superstars expressed their condolences on social media.

“If you’ve studied pro wrestling with any true attention, you’ve studied Bobby Eaton. And understand just how special he was in the ring,” said WWE superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland on Twitter. “Every time I encountered him outside of it, he was an even better person.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire
66-year-old Diedre "DJ" Malloy of Kincheloe was announced as a daily winner of the "MI Shot to...
Chippewa County woman receives $50K ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ prize
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
UPDATE: Calumet man involved with Capitol attack accepts plea deal

Latest News

When CN is working on the railroad crossing at US-41/Hall Avenue in Marinette, Wis. (beginning...
Interstate Bridge, highway between Menominee, Marinette closed Aug. 9-13
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss tour
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system