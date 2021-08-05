Advertisement

Power of Words team resumes Marquette mural after 2 years

By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mural on the side of a Marquette business is finally coming to life after 2 years of remaining blank.

The Power of Words team started the mural back in 2019 but had a few setbacks after an artist accident and the COVID pandemic. Now, project creator Mia Tavonatti and her team are back and bringing vibrant colors to the side of Be Well in Marquette.

The team works to create personalized murals that reflect the vision of the city that they are painted in.

The word ‘natural’ was chosen by the Marquette community to inspire the painting. The 28x65 mural will show a mother nature figure along with many other images symbolizing Marquette.

“The power of words combined with monumental art, I just really feel that it can plant seeds of consciousness in community over time,” says Tavonatti. “And then the art, it’s beautiful, its uplifting, so it just reinforces the word.”

Tavonatti plans to finish the mural by the end of August.

She along with other local artists have painted 10 murals in the Central U.P. so far; 5 in Iron Mountain, 3 in Manistique, and 1 in both Gladstone and Marquette.

She is currently looking for another painter to join her team while in Marquette. Those who are interested can contact her on Facebook or visit the website.

