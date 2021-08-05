Portage Lake District Library launching Rad Academy

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Things will soon be getting “rad” at Houghton’s waterfront skatepark.

Two weeks from Thursday, the Portage Lake District Library will start conducting free skateboard lessons as part of its new Rad Academy. The upcoming program is meant to teach kids ages 9-12 how to skateboard and educate them about the sport’s culture, including the physics of the sport and graphic design of boards.

The library’s director, Dillon Geshel, says this is a good way for youth to get involved and have fun.

“This might be a great opportunity for kids who just aren’t interested in after-school sports or other extracurricular school-based activities,” Geshel said. “So, we’re really hoping to find students who are looking for that recreational and engaging thing that they can attach themselves to.”

Registration is not required and each lesson would have up to six kids. Equipment will also be provided.

The Rad Academy begins August 19th and ends September 11th, with two-hour lessons on Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

