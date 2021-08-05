Advertisement

Pocupine Mountains reports near-record-setting visitation

A family prepares for a fun day in the Porkies.
A family prepares for a fun day in the Porkies.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
THE PORCUPINE MOUNTAINS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Porcupine Mountains State Park manager says the park is still very busy.

In fact, this year is rivaling last year’s record-setting numbers, grossing more than 600,000+ visitors to the park so far this year.

The park’s many campgrounds and cabins have been popular as well.

Temperatures have been high, making the warm Lake Superior water a pleasant experience for vacationers.

“[We’ve seen] a lot of beach goers, we’ve seen a lot of kayakers this year, a lot more water activity,” said Park Manager Michael Knack. “Many people are staying up very late to look for the Yooperlites with their UV lights at night. But, hiking and the trails are always going to be the most popular things.”

The park manager also warns of an increase in bear activity at night in the campgrounds.

So be sure to put your food away securely if you don’t want any unexpected visitors.

