Pinch-hit three run homer sends Brewers past Priates

Tellez gives Milwaukee another home win
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames(27) reacts to Rowdy Tellez' , right, three-RBI pinch hit home...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames(27) reacts to Rowdy Tellez' , right, three-RBI pinch hit home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2 of 2, walked twice and scored both of the Pirates’ runs. The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remained 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.

