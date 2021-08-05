NWS adds damage categories to severe thunderstorm warnings

The National Weather Service is enhancing its severe thunderstorm warning system. Now each severe thunderstorm will include a damage threat level. Remember, a severe thunderstorm warning is issued when the storm’s winds reach 58mph or there’s 1-inch hail. The term “base” damage will now be added when the warning goes out. The next level up is when the storm reaches 70mph winds with golf ball size hail and will have the term “considerable” damage. Finally, when a storm reaches 80mph winds with baseball size hail it will be deemed “destructive”. The purpose of this change is to make it easier for people to understand how strong a storm is and what it’s capable of doing.

