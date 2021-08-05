Advertisement

National Guard trains over western UP

An air show was available for Ontonagon residents on Tuesday.
An A-10 Warthog is pictured flying over the airport.
An A-10 Warthog is pictured flying over the airport.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard has been in the skies since Monday for a three-day training excursion.

Demonstrating its capability to roll out and defend Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“We’re always ready for the high-end fight to defend the homeland, that’s our number one job,” said Col. Matt Robins, the 127th Operations Group Commander. “We’re always ready for the fight tomorrow, and we’re hoping to train today the way we think we will fight tomorrow.”

The training brings in several A-10 fighter planes, known as warthogs, and a helicopter for mock battle situations.

Which Ontonagon County Airport Manager Lisa Linna says makes for a good spectator event.

“Kind of exciting all the people came out to watch,” said Linna during the airshow. “They’re supposed to rescue the guys on the ground, which there’s a couple hiding back in the woods there. It’s pretty cool.”

The airstrike simulates a situation where there are soldiers on the ground in need of rescue in enemy territory.

“Against a pretend but high-level opposition force, that’s why this is so critical,” said Robins. “Of course we couldn’t do that without the extreme enthusiasm and local support.”

Linna says Ontonagon makes for a good place for the exercises, with its heavily wooded areas and low population.

For more information on the 127th Wing of Michigan’s National Guard, check out its Facebook.

