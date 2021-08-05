Military Convoy passes through Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Historic military vehicles paraded through Escanaba Thursday as part of a military convoy to honor veterans.

“In honors veterans, and honors family members like my dad that served 40 years,” said Jeff Roswam, a participant in the MVPA Historic Military Convoy.

Rowsam is traveling on one of 75 vehicles with the Military Vehicle Preservation Association Historic Military Convoy. Roswam’s father served in the Army for 40 years and now, Roswam honors him by traveling in historic truck he refurbished.

The convoy started nine days ago in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They’re following the Yellowstone Trail to Cognac, Ohio. These vehicles travel about 35 miles per hour so to avoid Chicago traffic, the convoy took a detour off the trail.

“We left it in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin it is kind of heavy traffic through Chicago, so we elected to come up and come through the U.P. of Michigan,” said Terry Shelswell, MVPA Historic Military Convoy Commander.

Vehicles range from a quarter ton to 25 tons and some date back to more than 100 years ago.

“The oldest one we have is a 1918 dodge brothers US Army staff car,” said Shelswell.

Several participants say they’re favorite part isn’t the driving, but all the people they meet along the way.

“Veterans coming out and saluting us and that makes us extremely humble because they have it wrong. We’re here to salute them,” said Shelswell.

Some people wait in their driveways for the convoy to come by.

“That makes you feel good when people are willing to do that just to see you go by at 30 miles an hour. You fly by and you’re gone,” Mark Ounan, retired U.S. Army

Several veterans come out to see the vehicles and relive old memories.

“Then we say well would you like to go for a ride and then they’re just about in tears. They’re 18 years old again,” said Rowsam.

