Michigan Tech to require masks for all on campus

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University will soon implement additional COVID-19 measures, ahead of the start of the fall semester.

In a letter to the community Thursday, Aug. 5, Michigan Tech President Rick Koubek said the university will return to a “Health and Safety Level Two” status as of Aug. 15, 2021.

This change requires indoor face mask use for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. In his letter, Koubek said this phase will be in place for at least five weeks from the start date.

Read more about the changes in Koubek’s letter below.

“Dear Members of the Michigan Tech Community:

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have worked to create a healthy and safe on-campus experience for our students, faculty, and staff—one that we can flex in response to rapidly changing environments. We have also learned that technology (while great) cannot replace the experiential learning that happens in classrooms, labs, residence halls, and beyond. For these reasons, we are delighted to welcome our students back to campus for a normal start to the fall semester.

“To best ensure the continuity of campus operations, Michigan Tech strongly recommends that all employees and students receive the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in light of the virulence of the COVID-19 delta variant.

“With all of this in mind and out of an abundance of caution, Michigan Tech will return to Health and Safety Level Two as outlined in our MTU Flex plan, effective August 15, 2021, for at least five weeks. This includes reinstating an indoor face covering requirement for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors (regardless of vaccination status).

“During the first few weeks of the semester, we will continue to review available data to inform our pandemic mitigation strategy. Our hope is that Michigan Tech’s face covering requirement is short-term. Our goal is to return to a face-covering-optional environment once we have more information regarding the spread of COVID-19 within our campus community.

“In the meantime, I ask that you continue to do your part to help keep our campus and community safe. I look forward to seeing you all on campus soon.

“Sincerely, Rick Koubek, President”

For more information on Michigan Tech’s COVID-19 policies, click here.

