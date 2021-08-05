Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff shares hiking safety tips

This comes after multiple reports of lost hikers this summer.
There are many important steps to take to stay safe while hiking.
By Mary Houle
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff is sharing hiking safety tips after multiple reports this summer of lost hikers.

Sheriff Greg Zyburt says when heading out to any of Marquette’s many hiking trails, it’s always best to bring someone else with you.

He also says to pack a survival kit with items like matches, a first aid kit, and water.

The Sheriff also reminds hikers to take a cell phone with them. It can help direct you, or if needed, help others find you.

“It’s good to have [a cell phone] because Central Dispatch can still ping your number,” says Sheriff Zyburt. “And the other thing is you may not get a good reception talking on the phone, but you can still text 911 and that usually goes through.”

The Sheriff says if you do decide to go out alone, make sure to tell someone where you are going.

