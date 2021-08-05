Advertisement

Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. begins summer fundraising contest

Get your design on for a good cause
Here are you feathery options for the sticker contest, courtesy of the Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. is pleased to announce its summer fundraising contest.

The challenge is to draw one of the most common summer birds the wildlife rehabber gets.

Which are mallard ducks, mergansers, Canadian geese and trumpeter swans.

One winner’s design will be made into three-inch stickers by Studio 13, which is helping judge entries as well.

The winner will receive free copies of their sticker design and more will be available to others for donations.

The contest is $5 for youth 17 and under and is $10 for adults, and submissions will be accepted until August 19.

You can send submissions to the Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. on Facebook, text designs to (906) 299-2149 or email keweenawwildbirdrec@gmail.com.

