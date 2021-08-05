Guts Frisbee National Tournament returning to Marquette this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament is back in Marquette. Guts frisbee consists of five person teams taking turns hurling a disc to break through the line of defending players.

Last year the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. This year, there is a new memorial team and organizers are excited to bring the guts action back to Tourist Park.

“We are so excited to be back here at Tourist Park, we’ve made some upgrades to the field, this is a very fan-friendly sport, you see a lot of dives, you see a lot of incredibly fast throws, and just have a great day in the sun enjoying some Guts Frisbee,” said Tournament Director, Kurt Lahtinen.

The tournament begins this Saturday morning at 10. The finals will be Sunday evening around 5. The event is free for spectators.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.