A Front Crosses Upper Michigan Friday
Accompanied by Some Showers
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Friday: Partly cloudy far west, mostly cloudy with a good chance of some showers elsewhere; a thundershower possible central and east in the afternoon and evening
Highs: mainly 70s
Saturday: Cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: near 70 into the 70s, coolest near Lake Superior
Sunday: Warmer and more humid, chance of some showers and thunderstorms
Highs: around 80
Above average temperatures will continue into next week with some showers and thunderstorms at times.
