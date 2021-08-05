A Front Crosses Upper Michigan Friday

Friday: Partly cloudy far west, mostly cloudy with a good chance of some showers elsewhere; a thundershower possible central and east in the afternoon and evening

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 into the 70s, coolest near Lake Superior

Sunday: Warmer and more humid, chance of some showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80

Above average temperatures will continue into next week with some showers and thunderstorms at times.

