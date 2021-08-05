Advertisement

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire
66-year-old Diedre "DJ" Malloy of Kincheloe was announced as a daily winner of the "MI Shot to...
Chippewa County woman receives $50K ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ prize
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
UPDATE: Calumet man involved with Capitol attack accepts plea deal

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill after Democrats...
Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s new eviction moratorium faces legality doubts
President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe