Daisy Jo’s in Gwinn among U.P. businesses experiencing vendor stoppage

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some U.P. businesses are experiencing shortages after not receiving regular food shipments from Sysco. The missed shipments are from an employee shortage at Sysco.

Daisy Jo’s in Gwinn has missed at least 1 shipment of food so far according to owner Danielle Hammond, leaving them to turn to other local distributors.

Hammond says Reinhart, GFS, and Vollwerth’s have helped keep her chicken and panini bread in stock.

Despite the switches, Daisy Jo’s full menu is still available. Only possible, Hammond says, because of the generosity of her fellow business owners in Gwinn.

“We have a lot of help throughout the community,” says Hammond. “If I ran out of something Shannon’s will have it down the street or the UP North Lodge will have it up there. We all kinda help each other out. So, I think the Gwinn community is pretty lucky.”

According to Hammond, Sysco says regular shipments should resume in about a month.

