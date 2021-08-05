Advertisement

Daisy Jo’s in Gwinn among U.P. businesses experiencing vendor stoppage

The missed shipments are from an employee shortage at Sysco.
Many U.P. restaurants are experiencing missed shipments from Sysco.
Many U.P. restaurants are experiencing missed shipments from Sysco.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some U.P. businesses are experiencing shortages after not receiving regular food shipments from Sysco. The missed shipments are from an employee shortage at Sysco.

Daisy Jo’s in Gwinn has missed at least 1 shipment of food so far according to owner Danielle Hammond, leaving them to turn to other local distributors.

Hammond says Reinhart, GFS, and Vollwerth’s have helped keep her chicken and panini bread in stock.

Despite the switches, Daisy Jo’s full menu is still available. Only possible, Hammond says, because of the generosity of her fellow business owners in Gwinn.

“We have a lot of help throughout the community,” says Hammond. “If I ran out of something Shannon’s will have it down the street or the UP North Lodge will have it up there. We all kinda help each other out. So, I think the Gwinn community is pretty lucky.”

According to Hammond, Sysco says regular shipments should resume in about a month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire
66-year-old Diedre "DJ" Malloy of Kincheloe was announced as a daily winner of the "MI Shot to...
Chippewa County woman receives $50K ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ prize
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Coronavirus Delta variant graphic.
COVID delta variant detected in Delta County
The Coast Guard Station Marquette is located just past Mattson Lower Harbor Park.
U.S. Coast Guard celebrates 231 years of service
Here are you feathery options for the sticker contest, courtesy of the Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C.
Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C. begins summer fundraising contest
The 28x65 mural is being painted on the side of Be Well in downtown Marquette.
Power of Words team resumes Marquette mural after 2 years