Copper Range Depot now open in Houghton

The Copper Range Depot and Roy's Pasties are next door neighbors!
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Range Depot on Lakeshore Dr. opened Tuesday, with the same owners as Roy’s Pasties.

Co-Owner Trisia Narhi says she always had hopes for the building.

Her office in Roy’s Pasties faced it for years.

Then, after filling out all the legal paperwork, hiring staff and giving the building a makeover – her dreams became a reality.

“The original use of it was the Houghton Passenger Depot for the Copper Range Railroad, so I have kept with that theme,” said Narhi. “We feature all American food, it’s got a bit of a southern twist to it.”

The Copper Range Depot also features desserts and bread from Roy’s Pasties.

