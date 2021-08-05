August guest artist at Zero Degrees Art Gallery creates designs using saltwater and electricity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new jewelry display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.. and it’s been crafted using salt and a phone charger.

Kelly Gilligan designed her latest collection, “Natures Relic” using a technique called saltwater etching.

It uses electric energy to quickly etch the metal with salt.

However, that doesn’t mean each piece is made simply.

There are many layers and steps to Gilligan’s intricate and dainty patterns, she explains. “There is a lot of trial and error in this process, and I think that’s what takes the most time. I mean there’s a step in it where, you know, I have to burnish the pattern on a hot metal plate, and it doesn’t always take. And that’s just one of the steps in it.”

You can view or buy Gilligan’s work at Zero Degrees until the end of August.

You can find her on Instagram @KellyGilliganDesigns.

