Advertisement

August guest artist at Zero Degrees Art Gallery creates designs using saltwater and electricity

Kelly Gilligan created her “Natures Relic” collection using a technique called saltwater etching
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new jewelry display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette.. and it’s been crafted using salt and a phone charger.

Kelly Gilligan designed her latest collection, “Natures Relic” using a technique called saltwater etching.

It uses electric energy to quickly etch the metal with salt.

However, that doesn’t mean each piece is made simply.

There are many layers and steps to Gilligan’s intricate and dainty patterns, she explains. “There is a lot of trial and error in this process, and I think that’s what takes the most time. I mean there’s a step in it where, you know, I have to burnish the pattern on a hot metal plate, and it doesn’t always take. And that’s just one of the steps in it.”

You can view or buy Gilligan’s work at Zero Degrees until the end of August.

You can find her on Instagram @KellyGilliganDesigns.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire
66-year-old Diedre "DJ" Malloy of Kincheloe was announced as a daily winner of the "MI Shot to...
Chippewa County woman receives $50K ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ prize
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
UPDATE: Calumet man involved with Capitol attack accepts plea deal

Latest News

TV6 & FOX UP is pleased to announce William C. Verrette, the owner of Champion, Inc., Gundlach...
William C. Verette honored with 2021 Carl V. Pellonpaa Lifetime Achievement Award
When CN is working on the railroad crossing at US-41/Hall Avenue in Marinette, Wis. (beginning...
Interstate Bridge, highway between Menominee, Marinette closed Aug. 9-13
Michigan State Police logo.
53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit
The homepage of Mandala Events website
Summer wedding season is booming