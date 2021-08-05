Amberg, Wis. woman dies in Marinette County 3-vehicle crash Wednesday

DUNBAR, Mich. (WLUC) - An Amberg, Wis. woman died in a Marinette County three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a serious three-vehicle crash at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, in the construction zone on US-8, near Youngs Lake Road, in the Town of Dunbar.

At the time of the crash, traffic traveling east was flagged to stop at a paving construction zone. One of the vehicles traveling east did not stop, and hit the rear-end of 4-door sedan, pushing it into a truck pulling a trailer ahead of it, which was stopped for the flag person.

Three people were injured in the crash: two people in the sedan that was rear-ended and the driver of the vehicle that didn’t stop. No one in the truck was injured.

On Thursday morning, the Marinette County Medical Examiner was notified that the passenger in the sedan, 59-year-old Jami Marie (no middle name), of Amberg, Wis., died from her injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve says this is the fifth traffic fatality in the county this year.

Rescue teams from Pembine, Goodman, and Integrity, as well as the Pembine Fire Department, assisted the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

