53-year-old man dies of self inflicted gunshot wounds following vehicle pursuit

Karl Lymas, of O’Fallon Illinois, was wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-wife
Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 53-year old man died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds on Wednesday, August 4, following a vehicle pursuit in Manistique.

According to the Michigan State Police, Karl Lymas, of O’Fallon Illinois, was wanted in St. Louis Missouri for the attempted murder of his ex-wife early Wednesday.

Around 3:45 pm, St. Louis PD issued a be on the lookout (BOL) for Lymas, as he was believed to be fleeing towards Canada through Sault Ste. Marie.

A vehicle matching the description was seen by an off-duty Manistique Public Safety sergeant along US-2 near Duck Inn Rd.

Troopers from the Manistique Outpost, Sault Tribal Police Dept., Manistique Public Safety, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Dept. and DNR officers responded to the area and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle would not stop.

During the ensuing pursuit the suspect shot himself and then crashed in the Gulliver area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP Gladstone Post is coordinating their investigation with detectives from St. Louis Missouri PD.

