WNMU celebrates retirement of General Manager, Radio Station Manager

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - WNMU-FM and TV are celebrating the retirement of two longtime leaders.

Eric Smith, the General Manager of WNMU-TV13, is retiring at the end of August after 47 years with the station.

Evelyn Massaro retired July 1st after almost 30 years as the Radio Station Manager.

WNMU hosted a party for both retirees Wednesday at the University’s Harden Hall. The stations’ viewers and listeners were invited to help celebrate.

Both Smith and Massaro shared a passion for mentoring NMU students in broadcasting over the years.

“It’s been a dream come true for me,” says Smith. “And I’m just grateful for the opportunities to be able to serve people with public media in Upper Michigan.”

Both retirees also reminisced on the dramatic changes in technology since their beginning with the station.

“One of the things that really made my career so fun was the ever-changing aspect of things. Things never got boring,” recalls Massaro.

During retirement, Massaro plans to do some work to her house and yard. Smith plans to volunteer in the community.

