Advertisement

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.

No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel, but eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. But it has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
Pictures of Erik Stricker and his side-by-side, courtesy of his family.
UPDATE: Chassell man found after getting lost on ORV ride Monday
Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A boat used Monday to bring two paddlers missing on the Lower Tahquamenon River in Chippewa...
Michigan DNR conservation officers locate lost Tahquamenon River paddlers Monday

Latest News

A wolf
DNR hears debate on a potential wolf hunt
A basketball coach in Massachusetts revived a player who collapsed on the court.
Basketball coach revives kid on basketball court
Retirement cake for WNMU's Eric Smith and Evelyn Massaro.
WNMU celebrates retirement of General Manager, Radio Station Manager
The Forgotten Eagles makes a stop on their Ride Around Michigan route to meet with Jacobetti...
The Forgotten Eagles picnic with Jacobetti Home veterans