UPAWS provides pet food to families in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) joined with the Feeding America food truck Wednesday in Marquette to make sure pets had some food as well. Staff and volunteers from the no-kill shelter were dropping off some of their donated and collected pet food.

UPAWS also has food at their location in Sands Township, but this event gave them a chance to reach more people in need in Marquette.

“It’s kind of a win-win, of course they can drive out here but sometimes that not really convenient for everybody, especially if they’re having a hard time and maybe don’t have a ride and with this being advertised so well with Feed America it just worked hand in hand with our food pantry,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell.

UPAWS is also preparing for a rummage sale later this month. That runs August 27-29.

