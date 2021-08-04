Thrivent holds first ever canned food drive for Salvation Army

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thrivent held its first ever canned food drive Wednesday morning at Digs City Beach in Marquette.

The financial team collected canned goods from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for donation to the Salvation Army. Cans were collected at a booth set up outside of Thrivent, and free shirts were also handed out.

Digs City Beach provided free hotdog and brat lunch to anyone who donated food.

Wyatt Eisenberger, a Financial Advisor for Thrivent, says the investment company is looking to be more active in the community.

“We’re just trying to become more involved and fill voids that we see,” says Eisenberger. “And I think food insecurity throughout the past year and a half has become more predominant. So we’re just trying to address that issue as best we can.”

Thrivent collected 608 food items and donated over $1,800 during the can drive.

