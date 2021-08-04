Six people running for Escanaba City Council

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba has six candidates vying for three City Council spots.

Each person running for office successfully submitted nominating petitions two weeks ago. The three people voted in will serve a four-year term.

“We have two incumbents, Mayor Marc Tall, City Council Member Ralph Blasier. We have four other candidates: Todd Flath, Mark Ammel and Mike Sattem and Ron Beauchamp,” said Phil DeMay, city clerk for the City of Escanaba

Election day is November 2. Once the election is certified, all City Council members will gather on November 8 to appoint the mayor of Escanaba.

