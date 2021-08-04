Advertisement

Peter White Public Library wraps up summer-long Pet Partner reading program

The event provided kids of all ages the chance to read to therapy dogs.
Kids of all ages read to therapy dogs on Peter White Public Library's lawn Wednesday morning.
Kids of all ages read to therapy dogs on Peter White Public Library's lawn Wednesday morning.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday morning wrapped up Peter White Public Library’s Superiorland Pet Partners event, where kids of all ages practiced their reading to an audience of therapy dogs.

The event, as part of the Tails and Tales summer theme, took place every Wednesday all summer. Parents could sign their kids up for any half hour time slot from 10:00 to 11:30a.m. or 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Books for all reading stages were provided by the library, or kids could bring their own.

The library’s Youth Services Assistant Kate Dohnal says the activity is beneficial for both the kids and the dogs.

“Kids who may be hesitant to read in front of a group of people can feel more comfortable in front of an animal,” says Dohnal. “So it gives them an opportunity to practice their skills in an environment where they may feel more relaxed. And then also have a furry companion to do that with.”

The Peter White Public Library is looking forward to fall events, including preschool, baby, and toddler reading programs.

To stay up to date on future events, visit the Peter White Public Library’s website.

