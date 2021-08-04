Advertisement

NMU will require masks on campus

The rule applies to residence hall move-in activities on Aug. 19-23, and in classrooms and labs effective on the first day of class, Aug. 23.
By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Upper Michigan University has changed its mask protocol for the beginning of the fall semester. Northern Michigan University will now require masks for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The rule applies to residence hall move-in activities on Aug. 19-23, and in classrooms and labs effective on the first day of class, Aug. 23.

President Fritz Erickson stated that faculty and staff can require masks for visitors to their individual offices, where social distancing is not possible. “Although Marquette currently has a low rate of COVID-19 cases, the start of the semester brings a lot of people together coming from areas all over the state, region and country, including many areas where the COVID-19 Delta variant is prevalent,” wrote Erickson.

“In light of the new CDC information and rising Delta-related COVID cases, we feel that requiring masks where we know larger groups will be gathered indoors for at least the start of the semester will add an extra layer of protection. This is especially true for activities that are required, such as classes, while other campus activities, which are not required, remain the choice of each individual.”

Erickson added that NMU is working with the Marquette County Health Department and will continue to monitor the situation locally, state-wide and beyond.

