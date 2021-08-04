Advertisement

Michigan Tech’s Byrd, Sayen, Track and Field Teams earn All-Academic honors

Courtesy: MTU
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (WLUC) - Emily Byrd (Environmental Engineering) and Clayton Sayen (Engineering Management) have been named All-Academic Athletes for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Track & Field season by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

To earn All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 through the end of the semester of the competition, must have completed at least 24 semester hours through the end of the semester of competition, and the student-athlete must have achieved an automatic-or provisional qualifying mark (individual or relay event) for the season.

The Huskies’ men’s and women’s track & field teams have also earned All-Academic honors for the 2021 NCAA Division II Track & Field season.

The women’s team ranked 5th nationally with a 3.661 GPA, with the top cumulative GPA in the GLIAC. The men’s team held a 3.467 GPA, setting the highest mark in the GLIAC and ranking 3rd in Division II.

The team must average a 3.0 GPA to be recognized as a USTFCCCA All-Academic Team.

