Menominee man arrested on meth charge

On Wednesday, detectives on the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested a 33-year-old Menominee man for delivery of methamphetamine.
Meth arrest graphic.
Meth arrest graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was arrested on Wednesday on a meth charge.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives on the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested a 33-year-old Menominee man for delivery of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Menominee County Jail. His name has not yet been released.

Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes encourages anyone with information regarding the illegal sale/distribution of narcotics to contact the sheriff’s office and request to speak with a detective at 906-863-4441.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group assisted in the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

