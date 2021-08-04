Advertisement

Madgoodies Studio hosting community block party August 6th to benefit ongoing MATI fundraiser

All proceeds will go towards the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company’s efforts to purchase a mobile drive-in theatre kit
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You’re invited to a community block party in Marquette this Friday.

Madgoodies Studio is hosting the family-friendly party from 4 to 8 on the Ohio Street block between Third and Fourth streets.

There will be live music between 5 and 7, individual and group art projects, an auction, and a popsicle stand from Ugly Pops.

While the party is free to attend, donations are being accepted to benefit the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company’s ongoing fundraiser to bring a unique entertainment option to the U.P.

“They are getting the materials to purchase drive-in movie theatre equipment. Essentially, [they’re] taking a whole movie theatre of indoors and bringing it outdoors.” says Madeline Goodman, owner of Madgoodies Studio.

The mobile drive-in theatre kit will be based in Marquette, but can be set up anywhere around the central U.P. It’s an option for movies, performances, and other community events.

Donations for the fundraiser are also being accepted on patronicity here.

