The heat and haze ramps up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wildfire smoke has increased across the Great Lakes. The Air Quality Index will be at moderate levels throughout the day with 12-35micrograms per cubic meter. Otherwise, plan on hazy sunshine. Then, temperatures climb to the upper 80sfor inland spots. The pattern becomes more active for the end of the week with scattered showers and thundershowers. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday.

Today: Hazy sunshine and hot with an isolated thundershower

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers across the west late in the day

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 80

Sunday: Widespread showers and cloudy

>Highs: Around 80

Monday: Morning showers tapering off

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

