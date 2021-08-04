The Forgotten Eagles picnic with Jacobetti Home veterans

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday afternoon, motorcycle engines could be heard at Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 380. Fourteen members from Chapter 1 of The Forgotten Eagles made a stop on its annual Ride Around Michigan.

“We ride around different locations and accept donations for the veterans,” said Chapter President Michael P. Yeadon, “such as the American Legion, VVA and other groups. We do the whole U.P.”

Since 2004, The Forgotten Eagles have biked around different parts of the state, collecting donations to support veterans groups and programs before coming together for the annual Freedom Ride.

Chapter 1 covers eight eastern U.P. counties, plus Cheboygan and Emmet County, but collects money to help veterans across the region.

On Wednesday, the chapter had a picnic with veterans from the D.J. Jacobetti Home.

“As former veterans and non-veterans,” Yeadon stated, “we hope they get some therapy out of our conversations with them and brings them back to a little more being happier.”

Willis Remus is a Korean War veteran and currently the Jacobetti Home’s only prisoner of war. He says The Forgotten Eagles’ work should be recognized.

“I acknowledge them,” Remus said. “Don’t ignore them. These guys earned it.”

A veteran himself, Yeadon praised his fellow group members.

“They’re such a good group,” he said. “We get along really well. And then, meeting the old vets, it’s always good to talk to them and bring up old stories and things that we did.’

Chapter 1’s Ride Around Michigan concludes on Friday at Houghton Lake, followed by the start of the Freedom Ride to Mt. Pleasant on Saturday.

