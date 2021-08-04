Farquar-Metsa Tourist Park; Gwinn’s ‘hidden gem’

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Right on the Escanaba River in the heart of Forsyth Township is Farquar-Metsa Tourist Park.

For nearly 7 decades it’s been known as Gwinn’s “hidden gem.”

“The campground part of it has been here since about 1984. It was donated by two local families, the Farquars and Metsas. The swimming part of it has been here for probably 70 years. It was certainly around in the 60′s and 70′s when I was a kid,” said Forsyth Township Supervisor Joe Boogren.

The park is home to 35 campsites and Boogren said up until 2014, the campground was fully rustic.

“The park also had some renovations thanks to a DNR Foundation grant. Now we’ve got sewer installed, water installed, so it’s just a much better place. Last year we added a pretty comprehensive upgrade to our internet,” he said.

The campground includes 20 full hookup sites with water, sewer, electric and wifi, 2 electric sites, and 13 rustic tent sites.

And since it’s located on the Escanaba River, it’s open to swimming, kayaking, fishing and hiking.

“There’s a hiking trail that was done several years ago by one of our Eagle Scouts as his Eagle Scout project that takes you down to other falls so it’s a beautiful nature trail,” said Boogren.

The park is smaller than many across the U.P. but is having one of its busiest summers yet.

