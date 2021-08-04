Advertisement

Electric scooter arrival prompts safety reminders

Iron Mountain Police want to remind riders how to stay safe on the roadways
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been a few weeks since Bird Scooters were introduced to Iron Mountain, and the city is still adjusting.

Police want to remind and educate people how to operate them safely. Some rules include; anyone under the age of 19 needs to wear a helmet, you cannot exceed 25 miles per hour, and while you can park them on sidewalks, they can’t block traffic.

There has been only one incident of injury, and the police have several safety tips.

“Take your time, go slow, a lot of people aren’t used to using them. Watch for traffic, take your time. Stop at every intersection, just be careful,” said Ed Mattson, Director of Police and Fire Services.

State laws prohibit anyone from using an electric scooter on a road with a speed limit above 45 miles per hour. The scooters are geo tagged and will only operate within Iron Mountain city limits.

At this time, there is no ordinance against scooters being used on sidewalks, but yielding to pedestrians and in crosswalks still apply. Scooter’s can travel on main roadways, but the scooter needs to utilize a handlebar to do so.

