Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing his car, with kids inside, while under the influence on US-41 in Marquette County.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old man lost consciousness after huffing nitrous oxide. He was driving in Negaunee Township around 5:00 p.m. on US-41 West near Heritage Drive.

He crossed over the highway median and hit a yield sign. The driver woke up and swerved back into the median where the car stopped.

A 27-year-old woman and two children in the car - ages 8 and 11 - were all taken UP Health System-Marquette, along with the driver. Everyone is expected to survive their injuries.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs amongst other possible charges.

