Dickinson County church hosts backpack giveaway

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s one of the most important school supplies and one of the most expensive. Backpacks come in all different styles, but it can be difficult to find the right one at an affordable price.

That’s why First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain is here to help.

“There are lots of kids that don’t have access to school supplies, we can give them away, we have the supplies, and it’s good for our community,” said Caitlyn Wetzel, First Covenant youth group member.

The church has around 200 backpacks to giveaway this Sunday. All of them have been loaded with much-needed items.

“We have notebooks, and folders. We have masks, rulers, we have toothbrushes actually, crayons, pencil sharpeners, and just miscellaneous stuff,” Wetzel said.

The backpacks are funded through donations and the youth ministry. The church buys the same backpack to ensure each child has the same supplies. The giveaway provides something extra for kids who attend.

“There’s this carnival going on; games, popcorn and candy for the little kids,” Wetzel said.

Other booths include face painting, and a popcorn machine. This event is one example of how the church is living out their message.

“We want to show Christ in our community, that’s mainly our biggest focus. We also just want to give away the supplies that we have,” Wetzel said. “We have the opportunity to give away these things, and kids that need them we can give them.”

The youth group helped pack all of the backpacks, including writing encouraging notes. The backpack event is happening this Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT. The church says they fully expect that all 200 backpacks and supplies will be given away. No registration is necessary, all are welcome.

More information about the event, as well as how to sign-up for other events hosted by the church can be found on the First Covenant Church website or Facebook page.

