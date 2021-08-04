COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) will be offering the free, single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the U.P. State Fair to anyone 18 years of age and older.

Recipients of the vaccine will be reimbursed $10 for their daily admission and no appointment is necessary.

Vaccinations will be administered at the fair on Tuesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. outside building number two, next to the first aid station.

Those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccination are encouraged to get their one-time shot to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Anyone planning to get vaccinated should remember to bring their Driver’s License or State ID.

“Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties is very excited to be able to offer the safe and effective Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this year’s U.P. State Fair,” said Michael Snyder PHDM Health Officer. “The fair provides an excellent opportunity to make the vaccine convenient for those who have not been able to get into a clinic or local pharmacy to get their vaccine.”

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the U.P. State Fairgrounds has worked closely with Public Health of Menominee and Delta Counties to protect the health and safety of patrons,” said Delta County Chamber of Commerce Director Vickie Micheau. “We are pleased to continue our partnership and hope that offering a vaccination station during the U.P. State Fair will make it easier for people to get vaccinated.”

Michigan’s only state fair will be held August 16 through August 22, featuring fair food, action-packed carnival rides by Skerbeck Entertainment Group, winning livestock and artistic exhibits, midway entertainment that debuted on America’s Got Talent, and big-name performances like the California rock band Buckcherry.

For more information and questions about getting your COVID-19 vaccination at the U.P. State Fair please contact Public Health Delta & Menominee counties at 906-786-4111.

