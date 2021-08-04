Chippewa County woman chosen for $50K ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ prize

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chippewa County woman is $50,000 richer after deciding to get her COVID-19 vaccine.

66-year-old Diedre “DJ” Malloy, of Kincheloe, was announced as a daily winner for those who were vaccinated on July 20, in the winner announcements made on Aug. 4.

Malloy has esophageal cancer, which she was diagnosed with late last year. Her family members were vaccinated earlier this year, to help protect her and others like her. She hopes those hearing her story, will make others choose to get vaccinated.

TV6′s Lily Simmons will have more on this story on Thursday’s TV6 News, after speaking to the Malloy.

Thursday’s announcements were made by Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh and Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) President Brian Calley.

All six winners, who were selected July 14 and from July 18-22 daily shots/registrations, represented almost every region of the state including southeast Michigan, west Michigan, the Thumb and the Upper Peninsula.

Some MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes results were also announced. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) data shows COVID-19 vaccinations increased week-over-week throughout the Sweepstakes campaign:

July 4 - July 10: 28,770 first doses administered

July 11 - July 17: 30,502 first doses administered

July 18 - July 24: 35,952 first doses administered

July 25 - July 31: 41,150 first doses administered

As of Monday, August 2, 63.7% of Michigan residents age 16 and older – a total of 5,153,881 of the state’s residents – have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaway includes $5 million in total prizes, including 30 daily prizes of $50,000, a $1 million prize and a $2 million prize. For those receiving vaccines ages 12 to 17, there are nine four-year college scholarships. Some of those prize winners were announced last month.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes received a total of more than 2.4 million applicants for the grand prizes since it began, and nearly 105,000 young Michigan residents signed up for the scholarship drawings.

